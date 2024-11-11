<i>Kundali Bhagya</i> Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, Husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations Ruhi Chaturvedi. The television actress, best known for the serial Kundali Bhagya, has announced her pregnancy. Ruhi, who is married to actor Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, made the big revelation by dropping an adorable video on Instagram. The slow-motion clip captures Ruhi and her husband at a poolside. The pregnancy announcement was extra special as today (November 11) also marks Shivendraa's birthday. “Our beautiful family is getting a little bigger and a lot more wonderful. 11:11. Happy birthday my best friend Shivendraa Om Saainiyol,” read Ruhi's sweet side note. Ruhi's Kundali Bhagya co-star, soon-to-be mom Shraddha Arya commented, “Wowwww, I had an inkling. Best News on the internet today. Lots Of Love And Luck to The New Parents-to-be.” “Congratulations sakhi,” wrote actor Shakti Arora. Congratulating Ruhi and Shivendraa, actress Supriya Shukla said, “Wohooo... Wohoooo… So so happy for you. Sending you lots of love. God bless.”

Previously, Ruhi Chaturvedi offered fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebration with Shivendraa Om Saainiyol. She posted a set of pictures on Instagram looking the prettiest in an ethnic purple suit. Shivendraa wore a navy-blue kurta. Take a look:

Here's how the lovebirds spent Karwa Chauth this year, twinning in traditional ensembles.

Previously, Ruhi shared the reason for taking a break from Kundali Bhagya. She said, “They feel if you are a TV face, you can't do web. And if you want to do a web show then you should leave TV for at least a year. I don't understand why they feel that way. I was told that my face was overexposed because of Kundali Bhagya. So they suggested I take a break for a year or two and then come back for work on OTT,” in an interview with ETimes.

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol got married on December 2, 2019.