<i>Kundali Bhagya</i> Actress Sana Sayyad Shares First Glimpse Of Daughter Imaan. See Pics

Sana Sayyad and her husband Imaad Shamsi welcomed their first child - a baby girl on October 9. Sana's close friend and co-star Adhvik Mahajan shared a joint post on Instagram. The pictures features new parents posing with their little bundle of joy. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Congratulations our darlings @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995 on being blessed with this cutest bundle of joy, lil Angel Imaan. May she forever fill your lives with Sunshine and hearts with Love."

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi announced their pregnancy in September this year. The actress shared a series of pictures from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen showing off her baby bump in a white cardigan and blue flared jeans. Her caption read, "There's nothing like a brand-new pair of GENES!!! Our little miracle is on the way #autumnbaby."

In another post, Sana Sayyad looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, accessorised with minimal jewellery. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "We're trading sleep for snuggles this fall."

ICYDK, Sana Sayyad married Imaad Shamsi in June 2021. Their relationship began as college friends and they reconnected during the lockdown, eventually marrying in 2021.

On the professional front, Sana Sayyad rose to fame with her stint in dating reality show Splitsvilla 8. She has also appeared in shows such as Spy Bahu, Papa By Chance and Divya-Drishti. She was last seen in Kundali Bhagya. If reports are to be believed, the actress left the show midway due to her pregnancy. She was replaced by Adrija Roy.