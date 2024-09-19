Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya Actress Sana Sayyad Announces Pregnancy. See Pics From Her Maternity Shoot

Sana Sayyad married Imaad Shamsi in June 2021

Read Time: 2 mins
<i>Kundali Bhagya</i> Actress Sana Sayyad Announces Pregnancy. See Pics From Her Maternity Shoot
Sana Sayyad shared this image. (courtesy: sanasayyad)
New Delhi:

Sana Sayyad is expecting her first child with her husband Imaad Shamsi. Recently, there were rumours about the couple expecting their first child, which Sana has now confirmed with adorable social media posts. The actress announced her pregnancy by sharing pictures from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen showing off her baby bump in a white cardigan and blue flared jeans. Her caption read, "There's nothing like a brand-new pair of GENES!!! Our little miracle is on the way #autumnbaby."

In another post, Sana Sayyad looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, accessorised with minimal jewellery. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "We're trading sleep for snuggles this fall."

ICYDK, Sana Sayyad married Imaad Shamsi in June 2021. Their relationship began as college friends and they reconnected during the lockdown, eventually marrying in 2021.

On the professional front, Sana Sayyad rose to fame with her stint in dating reality show Splitsvilla 8. She has also appeared in shows such as Spy Bahu, Papa By Chance and Divya-Drishti. She was last seen in Kundali Bhagya. If reports are to be believed, the actress left the show midway due to her pregnancy. She was replaced by Adrija Roy.

