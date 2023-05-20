Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Meet This Year's Contestants

Meet Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants. (courtesy: rohitboseroy)

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants are taking over Cape Town in South Africa and how. Ahead of the premiere of the stunt-based reality show, the 14 contestants are making sure to keep the excitement level high among the fans with daily updates. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi shows selected celebrities competing against each other in dangerous and challenging tasks and overcoming their fears. The shooting for the new season has already started in Cape Town, where the contestants are having a gala time, making memories. On Saturday, Rohit Bose Roy posted a bunch of images with co-participants and wrote: “Kuch khaas hai, hum sabhi mein (there's something special, in all of us)!”

The album also features Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur and Aishwarya Sharma.

Reacting to Rohit Roy's post, other contestants like Shiv, Arjit and Sheezan dropped red heart and fire icons in the comments section. Take a look:

Other celebs have also been sharing stunning pictures of themselves from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 set. Sheezan Khan captioned this happy photo of himself with an inspiring text.

“Main parinda kyun banu… mujhe aasman banna hai (why should I become a bird when I want to be the sky)?” read the caption on Shiv Thakare's latest post.

We are loving Daisy Shah's every entry from Cape Town:

Before flying to South Africa for the show, Rohit Roy revealed how his elder brother, Ronit Bose Roy, reacted to his selection among the contestants and what advice the Liger actor gave to him. Talking to ETimes, Rohit said: “Arre, his reaction was ekdum jhakaas! His advice was make yourself before leaving for the show and work towards making your core strong. Kyunki main itna young hoon, ke peeth mein dard toh rehta he hai... he feels that I'll be able to do all the stunts like jumping, climbing buildings and all easily. Because of his advice, I have been working on my core strengthening since last week. It will hold me in good condition when I go for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”