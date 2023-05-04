Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Meet The 13 Contestants

Image was shared by Archana Gautam. (courtesy: archanagautamm)

Khatron Ke Khiladi fans have much to rejoice as the new season is just around the corner. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which will witness director Rohit Shetty taking on the responsibility of host and mentor to the contestants once again, promises to be a star-studded season this time around as well. For the unversed, the stunt reality television show features a group of celebrities competing against each other in various challenging and dangerous stunts. The contestants are required to overcome their fears and complete the tasks assigned, with Rohit Shetty guiding them along the way. Over the past few days, several known names have confirmed their presence on the show. This season, the show will reportedly be held in South Africa.

Here's a list of confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rohit Bose Roy

As one of the most popular names on Indian television, Rohit Bose Roy really needs no introduction. With a career that spans over three decades, the actor has impressed fans with his work in film and television. He has appeared in TV shows such as Viraasat, Swabhimaan, Kkusum, and Sanjivani, among others. Some of his best work in films includes LOC Kargil, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Fashion, and Kaabil.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is no stranger to reality TV shows. The actor who rose to fame with shows such as MTV Roadies Rising, Marathi Bigg Boss Season 2 (winner) and Bigg Boss 16 (finalist), will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare had even managed to impress Rohit Shetty when the director appeared on Bigg Boss 16 to promote Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The aspiring actor already boasts a large fan following and is also known for his dancing skills.

Sheezan Khan

Television actor Sheezan Khan who has been the eye of the storm following the death of his co-star Tunisha Sharma will also be a part of the show. The actor who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma and later released on bail has been allowed by a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district to travel abroad for work.

Sheezan Khan had recently approached the court to return his passport and permit him to travel abroad (Republic of South Africa) for nearly two months to participate in a popular reality show. The court ruled that Khan had a family to support and that travel was an important basic human right, as per a report by PTI.

Last year in December, Sheezan was taken into custody and remained in judicial custody until his release on bail from Thane Central Jail on March 5. The Vasai Court had granted bail to Sheezan on the condition of a ₹1 Lakh surety bond and had also directed him to submit his passport.

Archana Gautam

Politician-reality star Archana Gautam will also be seen on the Rohit Shetty show. Interestingly, Archana and Shiv Thakare were also fellow contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and a fight between them resulted in Archana being temporarily ousted from the show.

Ruhi Chaturvedi

The model-turned-actress who is best known for her role as the antagonist on the TV show Kundali Bhagya, will also be seen on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Anjum Fakih

Another confirmed contestant on the show is actress Anjum Fakih. She is best known for her work in the shows Tere Sheher Mein, Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devanshi, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Soundous Moufakir

Morocco-born Soundous Moufakir is also a regular fixture on reality television. After Roadies X9, Splitsvilla X4 – which she won alongside Hamid Barkzi earlier this year – Soundous will be fighting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trophy this year.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand, another popular face on Indian television will also be seen on the stunt reality show. Daughter of late actor Dinesh Anand, she is best known for her work in Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, among others.

Nyrraa Banerji

Actress-singer-dancer Nyrraa Banerji has worked across industries. The TV and film star will also be battling it out this season on the stunt reality show.

Arjit Taneja

Model-actor Arjit Taneja who rose to fame with his roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum, and Naagin 5 has been confirmed to be part of the show.

