Kunal Kemmu Found The Cutest Ever Yoga Partner - Daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu's videos with his and Soha Ali Khan's 2-year-old daughter Inaaya are oodles of cuteness. Kunal Kemmu, on Wednesday, Instagrammed an adorable video featuring a glimpse of his and Inaaya's yoga session for upcoming International Yoga Day, to be celebrated on June 21. In the video, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting on a mat as they practice yoga together. A pint-sized Inaaya, trying to imitate her dad, can be seen closing her eyes and chanting "Om." Kunal shared the video and wrote, "Preparing for International Yoga Day." He also added a postscript to his video and wrote, "PS - both of us were having a bad hair day." Take a look at this adorable video here:

Kunal's video was flooded with comments from his friends and fans in no time. Reacting to the video, Neil Nitin Mukesh commented with kiss emojis while Dia Mirza added multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Kunal Kemmu's posts featuring Inaaya are a treat to watch. A few days ago, Kunal and Inaaya trended a great deal with their video where they exercised together. In the video, a pint-sized Inaaya can be seen sitting on a small chair while Kunal can be seen trying to hold her hand. "I got the best trainer in the business," Kunal wrote. Take a look:

Here's how Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya flipped "into the weekend."

We are yet to get over this adorable picture of Kunal and Inaaya looking into each other's eyes. "The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you," wrote Kunal. Aww.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in January, 2015 in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Kunal Kemmu is best-known for his performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone, Blood Money, Golmaal 3 and Kalank among others. He was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Malang where he shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 romantic-thriller Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which starred Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles.