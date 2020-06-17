Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Welcomes Baby Girl Named Alayna

Shikha Singh with Karan Shah. (Image courtesy: shikhasingh )

Highlights Shikha Singh welcomed her first child with Karan Shah

"Blessed," wrote Shikha Singh

She shared a picture of a baby cot on her Instagram stories

TV actress Shikha Singh grabbed a spot on the trends list on Wednesday with a picture of her newborn daughter Alayna. Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah welcomed their first child together. Shikha announced the name of her newborn daughter on her Instagram stories - Alayna. Shikha shared a picture of a baby cot and accompanied it with the text: "Baby Alayna says thank you for all the love." She also added a "blessed" GIF to her Instagram story. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Shikha Singh.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress shared an adorable picture with husband Karan Shah where she can be seen posing with her baby bump. Sharing the picture, Shikha Singh wrote a note for her newborn baby - "Often I wondered while you were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you'll be healthy, happy, honourable and kind-hearted. Can't wait to meet you."

Earlier, Shikha Singh announced her pregnancy with a loved-up picture featuring husband Karan Shah and their pet pooch.

Speaking of her pregnancy to Times Of India, Shikha Singh said, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus pandemic would wreak havoc across the globe. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April and they had agreed to the same. However, due to this outbreak, I have been on a break since March."

Shikha Singh got married to pilot Karan Shah in 2016.

Shikha Singh is known for her performance as Alia Mehra in the TV soap Kumkum Bhagya. Shikha has also starred in TV soaps such as Left Right Left, Uttaran, Adaalat and Sasural Simar Ka.