Met Gala 2025: How Karan Johar Reacted To Kiara Advani And Shah Rukh Khan's Glamorous Looks

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Met Gala 2025 theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The blue carpet welcomed numerous celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum. Indian stars included Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

It's that time of the year when the grandest event in the fashion world is upon us. The Met Gala 2025 rolled out its blue carpet for the stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York, a true-blue celebration of fashion.

The theme this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the dress code was "Tailored for You", the night marked a celebration of Black dandyism, razor-sharp silhouettes, and personal style that stood out.

Indian stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh stepped up their style game as they graced the event. Designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi were also in attendance, dressed to the nines.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to react to the incredible looks of his friends.

Re-sharing a clip of Shah Rukh Khan entering the hotel lobby, Karan captioned the story, "ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)."

Sharing Kiara's BTS clip of getting ready for the big fashion night, Karan penned, "Look at this beauty!!!!! So stunning KI!!!!! Mommy glow and fashion to bestow!! @anaitashroffadajania yet again owning it with GG!!! Love you @kiaraaliaadvani So gorg (sic)."

For Diljit, Karan said, "Fashion royalty! Always on point."

He also gave a shoutout to his dear friend Manish Malhotra who marked his debut at Met Gala this year.

Sharing his glamorous look, Karan said, "The debut of all debuts. Manish Malhotra at the MET!! Drama, design and power."

Indian stars truly stole the show at Met Gala 2025, Shah Rukh Khan impressed in a Sabyasachi all-black suit, while Diljit's ensemble was a tribute to Punjab with its studded turban, a kirpan in hand, and an embroidered jacket representing the map of Punjab with Gurmukhi alphabets. Kiara's off-shoulder black gown by Gaurav Gupta, featuring a golden breastplate was perfect for her Met debut.