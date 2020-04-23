Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh And Karan Shah Are Expecting First Child Together

Shikha with her husband. (courtesy shikhasingh)

Actress Shikha Singh's latest Instagram post calls for congratulations. Why, you ask? Well, the TV actress shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media profile on Thursday. She shared a set of adorable pictures along with her husband Karan Shah. In the photographs, Shikha can be seen dressed in a printed outfit and can be sporting the pregnancy bump. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Shikha features as one of the antagonists in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, co-starring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

The comments section of Shikha's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from TV actors Sargun Mehta, Aarti Singh, Kishwer Merchant, among others. Take a look at Shikha's post here:

Speaking of her pregnancy, in an interview with the Times Of India, Shikha Singh said, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID-19, I have been on a break since March."