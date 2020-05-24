Shikha Singh Shares A Post From Her Maternity Diaries, Featuring Husband Karan Shah

Shikha with her husband. (courtesy shikhasingh)

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh shared an adorable post from her maternity diaries on Sunday and it has our heart for more than just one reason. To begin with, the picture features the actress along with her husband Karan Shah and their pet dog. Secondly, the caption on Shikha's post is too cute. Shikha, who coukld be seen sporting the pregnancy bump in the photograph, wrote in her caption: "Kisses galore. Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I'm gonna be a big brother." Shikha featured as one of the antagonists in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, co-starring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Take a look at the post here:

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year by sharing this post. Check it out:

Speaking of her pregnancy, in an interview with the Times Of India earlier this year, Shikha Singh said, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID-19, I have been on a break since March."

Shikha Singh became a household name after she featured in 2007's popular TV show Left Right Left. She has also featured TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Phulwa, Uttaran and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do. She is best-known for playing Amba in Na Aana Is Des Laado. Shikha Singh married Karan Shah, a pilot, in May 2016.