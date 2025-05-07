"Aryan Khan Works 20 Hours A Day, Suhana Is A Tremendous Talent": Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship goes way back. The duo continues to support each other through thick and thin.

Recently, Karan Johar shared his thoughts on SRK's kids, Suhana and Aryan Khan, and had nothing but praise for both.

Talking about Suhana, the filmmaker said he has full faith in her and believes she is going to do “phenomenally well” in her acting career.

KJo also spoke about Aryan's highly anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

During his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Karan Johar labelled Suhana Khan as “a tremendous talent.”

He said, “I still feel, very strongly, that when audiences watch Suhana Khan… I've seen her student films, I've seen the work that she has put into her craft. And when people see her with her father in The King… They'll see her on a large scale, and they'll feel that she is a tremendous talent. She's going to do phenomenally well. I'm not just saying this because she's like my daughter, I'm saying this because I believe that there is a massive, solid artist in Suhana Khan.”

Calling Aryan Khan a “rare personality type”, KJo added, “I don't know if I'm even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan's directorial talent. I don't want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he'll get very angry, but all I'll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I've seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He's not anything like you'd expect Shah Rukh Khan's son to be. He's his own person. He works quietly, he doesn't carry the baggage of his father, he doesn't carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type.”

Other than Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, are proud parents to AbRam Khan.

Coming back to Karan Johar and SRK, the duo have worked together in several projects like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan.