Kumkum Actress Juhi Parmar Is Unrecognisable In This Throwback Pic

Actress Juhi Parmar shared almost a decade old throwback picture with her Instafam, in which she looks unrecognizable. Juhi Parmar instagrammed a photo of herself from 1999 after she won the Miss Rajasthan title and wrote: "My debut on the ramp, the stage has always been my calling. Winning was only part of it, my journey started here. I may not have returned to the ramp again but this is a memory I shall treasure!" Juhi Parmar has featured in a few episode of TV show Woh at this time but her breakthrough show Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan came in 2002. One of Ekta Kapoor's popular K-soaps, Kumkum aired for seven years.

Juhi Parmar recently featured in headlines after she and Sachin Shroff filed for divorce. After initiating the divorce proceedings, Sachin blamed Juhi for their failed marriage claiming that "she never loved him." Juhi Parmar slammed Sachin's allegations and issued a statement, in which she said: "My integrity has been questioned and blamed by my ex-husband. I have been completely misinterpreted and misquoted by my ex-husband who claims 'that I was never in love with him...' By calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have... insulted me publicly and assassinated my character."

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff are parents to five-year-old Samaira, who currently stays with her mother. Together, they have together participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange.

Juhi Parmar was last seen in Shani while Sachin currently features in Paramavatar Shri Krishna.