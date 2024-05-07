A Kumkum Reunion With Juhi Parmar And Hussain Kuwajerwala At Smita Malhotra's Birthday

Juhi Parmar shared this image. (courtesy: JuhiParmar)

Kumkumstars Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala had a fun time at co-star Smita Malhotra's birthday. The stars were joined by other actors of the show Kumkum as well. Gaurav Gera, Tuhinaa Vohra, Pavitr Saith, Malini Kapoor were also present at the party. Juhi shared inside pictures from the celebrations and wrote a long note. It read, "They say some things never change and it holds true for our love and camaraderie. It was so wonderful celebrating your birthday together. My stomach still hurts from all the laughter. We were a house on fire. One crazy night to remember. Kumkum gang rocks. Let's do this again soon..Happy birthday again @smita.malhotra." Take a look at the post here:

On the occasion of Kumkum completing 21 years, Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala shared a collab post. The post featured a video in which the lead couple of the show can be seen recreating the promo clip. Along with the video, the actors wrote, "In your hearts is where our story lives...Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts. This journey started all thanks to our producers #BagFilms and our channel Star Plus. Thank you for giving us Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan! P.S. Thank you so much Vitthal Patil for your time, effort and patience with us to recreate this. Means so much." FYI, Kumkum is a daily soap, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, which became an instant hit. Juhi Parmar played the titular character of Kumkum and Hussain Kuwajerwala played the character of Sumit.

Juhi Parmar, along with another video, said, "Ek pyaara sa bandhan aapaka aur Kumkum ka , aapaka aur hamaara, jise shuroo hue is 15 July ko 21 saal ho jaenge! Aaj bhi ye gaana sunatee hoon to saaree yaaden taaza ho jaatee hain, jaise ki kal hee kee baat ho...Aaj bhi aap mein se kitane log jab bhee mujhe milate hain to pyaar se Kumkum hee bulaate hain.. kyoki joohee mein kaheen na kaheen kumakum hai, aapki Kumkum..jo pyaar aap sabane diya usake liye thank you kaafee nahin hai.. itanee khoobasoorati se hamaara saath diya kee aaj bhi Kumkum ka pyaar barakaraar hai! aur main aasha karatee hoon ki hamesha bana rahega. [The lovely bond between you [fans] and Kumkum started on July 15. Even today when I listen to this song, all the memories get refreshed, as if it was only yesterday. Even today, whenever you [fans] meet me, many of you fondly call me Kumkum.. because somewhere in Juhi there is Kumkum, your kumkum. Thank you is not enough for the love you all gave. You supported us so beautifully that even today people love Kumkum and I hope it stays forever."

Kumkum also starred Kavita Kaushik, Megha Gupta, Mukul Dev, Mihir Mishra.