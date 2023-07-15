Juhi Parmar And Hussain Kuwajerwala Celebrate 21 Years Of This Iconic Television Show. Any Guesses?

Still from a video shared by Juhi Parmar. (Courtesy: juhiparmar)

Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala's hit TV show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan has completed 21 years. To mark the milestone, Juhi, who played the titular role in the daily soap, has shared a video featuring herself and Hussain on Instagram. They have recreated the promo clip to celebrate the occasion. Expressing their gratitude, Juhi and Hussain, in a joint post, said, “In your hearts is where our story lives…Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts. This journey started all thanks to our producers #BagFilms and our channel Star Plus. Thank you for giving us Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan! P.S. Thank you so much Vitthal Patil for your time, effort and patience with us to recreate this. Means so much.” Hussain Kuwajerwala played the role of Sumit in the serial.

Juhi Parmar, along with another video, said, “Ek pyaara sa bandhan aapaka aur Kumkum ka , aapaka aur hamaara, jise shuroo hue is 15 July ko 21 saal ho jaenge! Aaj bhi ye gaana sunatee hoon to saaree yaaden taaza ho jaatee hain, jaise ki kal hee kee baat ho…Aaj bhi aap mein se kitane log jab bhee mujhe milate hain to pyaar se Kumkum hee bulaate hain.. kyoki joohee mein kaheen na kaheen kumakum hai, aapki Kumkum..jo pyaar aap sabane diya usake liye thank you kaafee nahin hai.. itanee khoobasoorati se hamaara saath diya kee aaj bhi Kumkum ka pyaar barakaraar hai! aur main aasha karatee hoon ki hamesha bana rahega. [The lovely bond between you [fans] and Kumkum started on July 15. Even today when I listen to this song, all the memories get refreshed, as if it was only yesterday. Even today, whenever you [fans] meet me, many of you fondly call me Kumkum.. because somewhere in Juhi there is Kumkum, your kumkum. Thank you is not enough for the love you all gave. You supported us so beautifully that even today people love Kumkum and I hope it stays forever.”

Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan also featured Arun Bali and Rita Bhaduri.