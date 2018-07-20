Juhi Parmar Lashes Back At Ex-Husband Sachin Shroff: 'You Insulted Me, Assassinated My Character'

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff married in 2009 (Image courtesy: sachinshroff1)

Highlights Don't know how to gather myself to speak up: Juhi "Juhi was never in love with me," Sachin had said They are parents to daughter Samairra

Ex-couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff featured in headlined this week for the actor's interview to Bombay Times, in which he claimed that she was 'never in love with him.' Juhi and Sachin had filed for divorce last December. On Friday evening, three days after Sachin's interview was published, Juhi Parmar issued a statement in which she reiterated and said that Sachin's allegations have left her 'shattered but she has to speak to protect her dignity.' "My integrity has been questioned and blamed by my ex-husband. I have been completely misinterpreted and misquoted by my ex-husband who claims 'that I was never in love with him...' I want to ask that when and where have I said those words! When did I ever say that I have not loved you even after marriage? And by calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have not only crushed and negated all my efforts that I put into our marriage but also insulted me publicly and assassinated my character," she wrote in her powerful post.

"If I didn't love the man I was married to, I wouldn't have stayed him for nine years of my life and given birth to a child which is 'ours'," she added.

Juhi Parmar, best-known for her role in Kumkum, married Sachin Shroff in 2009. They are parents to daughter Samairra, whose custody has been granted to Juhi after the divorce, which reportedly happened a month ago.

In his statement to Bombay Times, Sachin had said, "The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi's own public admission, she was never in love with me."

Juhi writes that the ex-couple had decided that they would 'never blame each other' over the divorce for their daughter and she always kept her word, unlike what Sachin did.

"You claim that I have never loved you no matter what and also that only you loved me that too deeply and thus you have called it a one-sided marriage and relationship. I am shattered as a woman, I can't get over the shock and don't know how to gather myself to speak up. And yet, I must to protect my dignity as a woman, which has been maligned," she added.

Juhi also claims that after winning Bigg Boss, work was 'waiting for her' but it was that time Sachin said they should 'start a family' and hence, she agreed.

Read Juhi Parmar's full statement here.

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have together participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange.