Juhi Parmar Addresses Reports Blaming Divorce On Her 'Foul Temper' "I do not have a foul temper. I'm just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade," said Juhi Parmar

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff filed for divorce in December (courtesy juhiparmar14) New Delhi: Highlights "I'm just a transparent person," said Juhi "We started living separately before I shifted to Umergaon," she added It was to ensure a "harmonious atmosphere" for Samairra Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, has often featured in headlines for reports citing her "foul temper" as the reason for divorce. In her interview, the actress addressed such speculation and said: "I do not have a foul temper. I'm just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I'm proud of being an honest and fearless person in today's times."

Mirror mirror on the wall..indulging in some self admiration A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT



Juhi and Sachin married in 2009 in Jaipur and reportedly separated a year before filing for divorce. Juhi said she shifted base to Umergaon for the convenience of her shooting schedules but distance as a reason for divorce can only be deemed as "trivial." "We started living separately even before I shifted to Umergaon. I stepped out of my house to work because I have to run my home and take care of my daughter," she told Karmaphal Daata Shani.



Juhi also revealed that the primary reason they decided to part ways is to ensure a "harmonious atmosphere" for Samairra. "Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable,"

Yessss we love pink A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT



The actress is currently focused on striking a balance between her work routine and being with Samairra: "My career is my focus today; I am working for my daughter and not for name or fame. I am trying to strike a balance between working and spending quality time with her." Juhi also said she's not asked for alimony from Sachin but he would "contribute towards child support so that we can secure Samairra's future; as parents, it's our collective responsibility."



Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen with Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and has also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Naagin. Together Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange.





TV star Juhi Parmar opened up about her "troubled marriage" with Sachin Shroff that lead the couple to file for divorce in December. Speaking to Bombay Times , Juhi said that they have filed for divorce by mutual consent with the agreement that she'll be the sole custodian of daughter Samairra. Juhi, who became a household name after starring in, has often featured in headlines for reports citing her "foul temper" as the reason for divorce. In her interview, the actress addressed such speculation and said: "I do not have a foul temper. I'm just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I'm proud of being an honest and fearless person in today's times."Juhi and Sachin married in 2009 in Jaipur and reportedly separated a year before filing for divorce. Juhi said she shifted base to Umergaon for the convenience of her shooting schedules but distance as a reason for divorce can only be deemed as "trivial." "We started living separately even before I shifted to Umergaon. I stepped out of my house to work because I have to run my home and take care of my daughter," she told Bombay Times . "A marriage - successful or failed - involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions," she added. Juhi Parmar currently features on the mythological TV seriesJuhi also revealed that the primary reason they decided to part ways is to ensure a "harmonious atmosphere" for Samairra. "Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable," Bombay Times quoted Juhi as saying. The actress is currently focused on striking a balance between her work routine and being with Samairra: "My career is my focus today; I am working for my daughter and not for name or fame. I am trying to strike a balance between working and spending quality time with her." Juhi also said she's not asked for alimony from Sachin but he would "contribute towards child support so that we can secure Samairra's future; as parents, it's our collective responsibility."Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen withand has also featured in shows likeand. Together Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such asand