Juhi Parmar Addresses Reports Blaming Divorce On Her 'Foul Temper'

TV star Juhi Parmar opened up about her "troubled marriage" with Sachin Shroff that lead the couple to file for divorce in December. Speaking to Bombay Times, Juhi said that they have filed for divorce by mutual consent with the agreement that she'll be the sole custodian of daughter Samairra. Juhi, who became a household name after starring in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, has often featured in headlines for reports citing her "foul temper" as the reason for divorce. In her interview, the actress addressed such speculation and said: "I do not have a foul temper. I'm just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I'm proud of being an honest and fearless person in today's times."
Juhi and Sachin married in 2009 in Jaipur and reportedly separated a year before filing for divorce. Juhi said she shifted base to Umergaon for the convenience of her shooting schedules but distance as a reason for divorce can only be deemed as "trivial." "We started living separately even before I shifted to Umergaon. I stepped out of my house to work because I have to run my home and take care of my daughter," she told Bombay Times. "A marriage - successful or failed - involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions," she added. Juhi Parmar currently features on the mythological TV series Karmaphal Daata Shani.
Juhi also revealed that the primary reason they decided to part ways is to ensure a "harmonious atmosphere" for Samairra. "Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable," Bombay Times quoted Juhi as saying.
Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen with Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and has also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Naagin. Together Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange.