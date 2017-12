Juhi Parmar And Sachin Shroff File For Divorce By Mutual Consent: Reports

Highlights Juhi and Sachin are parents to 4-year-old Samaira Juhi and Sachin have reportedly been living separately for over a year Samaira currently stays with Juhi Parmar

Television couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff recently filed for divorce in a Bandra family court, reports SpotboyE . The couple had apparently been living separately for over a year. Juhi and Sachin, who married in 2009, have filed for divorce by mutual consent. The custody of their four-year-old daughter Samaira (who is currently living with Juhi) will also be decided by the court. Juhi Parmar, best known for her role in, marriedactor Sachin Shroff in 2009 in Jaipur.Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff reportedly tried to resolve their issues but a source told Times Of India in September: "While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable."Before, Juhi Parmar featured in shows likeand. But(2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows likeand currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen withand has also featured in shows likeandTogether Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such asand. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) inas Vinayak and Ridhimaa.