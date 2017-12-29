Juhi Parmar And Sachin Shroff File For Divorce By Mutual Consent: Reports Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have reportedly filed for divorce in a Bandra family court

157 Shares EMAIL PRINT Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff co-starred in Santoshi Maa. (Image courtesy: Sachin Shroff New Delhi: Highlights Juhi and Sachin are parents to 4-year-old Samaira Juhi and Sachin have reportedly been living separately for over a year Samaira currently stays with Juhi Parmar Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, married Saat Phere actor Sachin Shroff in 2009 in Jaipur.



Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff reportedly



Before Kumkum, Juhi Parmar featured in shows like Choodiyan and Yeh Jeevan Hai. But Kumkum (2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai and currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in Shani. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of Bigg Boss 5. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen with Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and has also featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Naagin.



Together Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maa Exchange. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) in Santoshi Maa as Vinayak and Ridhimaa.



Television couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff recently filed for divorce in a Bandra family court, reports SpotboyE . The couple had apparently been living separately for over a year. Juhi and Sachin, who married in 2009, have filed for divorce by mutual consent. The custody of their four-year-old daughter Samaira (who is currently living with Juhi) will also be decided by the court. Juhi Parmar, best known for her role in, marriedactor Sachin Shroff in 2009 in Jaipur.Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff reportedly tried to resolve their issues but a source told Times Of India in September: "While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable."Before, Juhi Parmar featured in shows likeand. But(2002 to 2009), co-starring Hussain Kuwajerwala, made Juhi a household name. She's also starred in shows likeand currently plays the role of Chaya/Sandhya in. Juhi Parmar is also the winner of. Sachin Shroff debuted on the small screen withand has also featured in shows likeandTogether Juhi and Sachin have participated in reality shows such asand. They've also co-starred (in cameo roles) inas Vinayak and Ridhimaa.