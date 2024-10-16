<i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> At 26: Karan Johar Shares BTS Video: "Of Cool Neck Chains, Neon Shirts..."

Karan Johar turned the clock backwards as he celebrated the 26th year of his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a BTS montage. Karan Johar shared a reel featuring BTS moments from the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film. Karan Johar wrote an emotional message in the caption which read, "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink head bands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!! To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive....26 years later."

Sana Saeed, who became a sensation with her character Anjali (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in the film), wrote, " Thank you Karan for such wonderful memories." Mithila Palkar wrote, "Oh man." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Era defining." Dia Mirza wrote, "Pure love." Manish Malhotra shared a series of love emojis on the post. Take a look:

Karan Johar attended the National Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi last week with Ayan Mukerji. They received the National Film Award for Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category for Brahmastra - Part One. On Instagram, Karan shared glimpses from the event along with a heartfelt note. The caption read, "Every time I step onto this stage, it's always a different feeling of magic. But there's one feeling that always remains - gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies!"

He added, "@ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen - thank you!" Take a look:

Speaking of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film revolves around the concepts of love, friendship, infatuation and marriage. Karan Johar made a comeback after his 7-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, was a hit at the box office.