Karan Johar On Not Getting Coldplay Concert Tickets: "You Can't Get Everything"

Coldplay's India concerts have been the talk of the town for the past week. The shows are scheduled to take place in Mumbai next year but the tickets went live on BookMyShow on Sunday. There was an extreme struggle to grab the tickets and only a lucky few managed to get them. Many fans were left disappointed. One of them being none other than Bollywood director Karan Johar. The filmmaker revealed in an Instagram story that he was unable to get a ticket for the Coldplay concert. Karan wrote, “Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want my darling... Lot's of love... Frugal."

There were also reports of tickets being listed later on re-selling platforms at huge markups. BookMyShow, which is the only official platform for ticket sales, warned fans against buying tickets from unauthorised sites.

Sharing a note on Instagram, they wrote, “It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid," the post read. “Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales.”

The caption of the post read, “Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don't fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!.”

Coldplay concerts are to be held on January 18, 19 and 21, next year at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's last production venture Call Me Bae recently released on Prime Video. The series featured Ananya Panday in the lead role. She played the titular character Bae, who had her life turned upside down after her separation from her husband. Next, the producer-director is awaiting the release of Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The film is produced by Karan under his banner Dharma Productions in collaboration with Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra will release on October 11.

