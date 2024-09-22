BookMyShow Site Crashes Seconds Before Sale For Coldplay Mumbai Concert Begins

Ticketing site BookMyShow crashed today just seconds before sale for Coldplay's Mumbai concert began. Coldplay will be bringing their much-anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour to India, and tickets for the band's Mumbai concert go on sale today.

The iconic British rock band will perform at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.

Coldplay is set to return to India after an eight-year hiatus, and fans are ecstatic. The band's highly anticipated concert announcement has generated immense excitement, with promoters promising an "extraordinary experience" for attendees.

The concert will feature a mix of hits from their acclaimed album "Music of the Spheres," including new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove," alongside beloved classics like "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida." The show will boast stunning visuals, with lasers, fireworks, and LED displays.

The "Music of the Spheres World Tour" has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its launch in March 2022, with upcoming shows in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Coldplay's new album, "Moon Music," releases on October 4, 2024, and aims to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, with vinyls made from 100% recycled plastic. Lead vocalist Chris Martin reflected on the album's theme, saying, "Maybe love is the best response" to global conflicts.

This marks Coldplay's second performance in India, following their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, formed in 1997, comprises Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Some of their biggest hits include "A Sky Full of Stars," "Don't Panic," "Viva La Vida," and "In My Place."