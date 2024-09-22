Coldplay Concert Ticket Sale Sparks Meme Wave As BookMyShow Crashes

The highly anticipated sale of Coldplay's India concert tickets turned into a comedic frenzy on social media, as BookMyShow's website crashed seconds before going live.

After an eight-year-long wait, the iconic British rock band is returning to India, with three concerts scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The much-anticipated event is part of their global Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Tickets for the first two concert dates went on sale today at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow. However, the excitement overwhelmed the platform, which crashed just seconds before sales for the Mumbai shows began. BookMyShow quickly recovered and resumed operations, with the tickets for the January 18 and 19 shows selling out rapidly.

While tickets for the first two days are no longer available, the ticketing process for the January 21 concert is still ongoing. Fans are eagerly trying to secure their spots for the final show.

Meanwhile, eager fans took to X to express their frustration and disappointment through hilarious memes. The hashtag #BookMyShow trended within minutes.

Take a look at some memes below:

Bookmyshow server be like: Sir mai kaam hi nahi karta kuch! ????#BookMyShow#Coldplaypic.twitter.com/v4eydcxWeo — Karan Gupta (@Kar_toooon) September 22, 2024

Leaving the BookMyShow coldplay Mumbai concert queue!#Coldplay#BookMyShowpic.twitter.com/WwxxmoHwh7 — SaaS Junction || AI & SaaS Updates (@SaasJunctionHQ) September 22, 2024

My sister has been like this for nearly 3 hours trying to get a ticket for the Coldplay concert, and mom just said, "Come for lunch now, otherwise, the food will become just like your favorite music band. Cold." ???? pic.twitter.com/IJ0JuxiBPM — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) September 22, 2024

Coldplay out here pitching family against eachother pic.twitter.com/bNCbIn6wM9 — Gorangi (@gorangii09) September 22, 2024

Initially, the concert was scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans' overwhelming response prompted the band to add another night. The British rock band announced the new date on X stating: "Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today."