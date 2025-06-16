<i>Kuberaa</i> Trailer: Dhanush's Poverty Poses Threat To Nagarjuna's Power

The trailer of Dhanush and Nagarjuna-led Kuberaa was released on June 15 in a pre-release event in Hyderabad. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was the chief guest at the event. Headlined by Dhanush's powerful acting, the trailer offers a glimpse into a world driven by money, power, control. Dhanush, as a beggar, poses a threat to this powerful world, leading to a saga of rage and retribution.

Breaking Down The Trailer

The trailer opens with Dhanush who can't fathom the magnitude of crores. Nagarjuna, who seems to possess power, meets Dhanush and the latter's life changes for better. With Nagarjuna's help, Dhanush sets out on a mission to expose the corrupt politicians. But little does Nagarjuna realise, the man whom he helps, will pose a threat to his world of absolute power.

At one point in the trailer, Nagarjuna hunts for Dhanush with an intent to kill him. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a confidante to Dhanush, gets entangled in the dual. The essence of the trailer is summed up in this line: "How did a beggar put a whole government at risk?"

The film stars Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Hareesh Peradi, and several others in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Kuberaa is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. The cinematography is helmed by Niketh Bommireddy, while music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

In A Nutshell

The trailer of Dhanush's Kuberaa treats the viewers to a world divided by power and money. Will the have-nots turn the tide being helped by the haves?