Kubbra Sait's Adventures In Australia - See Pics From Great Barrier Reef

Kubbra Sait shared this image. (courtesy: kubbrasait)

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait is holidaying in Australia and she has actively been sharing pictures from her time there. On Thursday, Kubbra shared a set of happy pictures of herself and she captioned it, "Caught a bit of the Pacific Sun and then my big spirit pirouetted." Sharing how she spent her day at the Great Barrier Reef, Kubbra wrote in her caption, "A day spent on a big boat and realising a big dream. It's been 10 years being a diver and it'd be insane to not see the world underneath our world so thank you Australia for taking me to dive into the Great Barrier Reef. I cannot wait to show you the little something I may have caught on camera from the bottom of the ocean. Also watched Mamma whale teach her calf to breach. Hold your breath and heart for that one! (slide 5)." She added, "Bring out the bikini coz today is a new adventure in Australia."

See Kubbra Sait's post here:

Kubbra can now strike off flying over the Sydney Harbour Bridge off her travel list. Sharing her video from the moment, the actress wrote, "This was an experience of a lifetime to fly over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a helicopter. Was never on the bucket list but really should be oh those stunning views and a flight to hunter valley for Wine tasting was a first time too as we tasted all kinds of wine."

Some more pictures from Kubbra Sait's holiday in Australia.

Kubbra Sait has featured in TV and web series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd but it was her role in Netflix's Sacred Games, which made her an overnight star. She was last seen in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, starring Kajol in the lead role.

The actress has also been a part of films like Ready, Sultan, Jodi Breakers, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, to name a few.