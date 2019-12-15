Kriti Sanon's Birthday Wish For Sister Nupur Is A True Blast From The Past

A still from the video shared by Kriti Sanon. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights "I love you beyond words," wrote Kriti Sanon

"Filhall, enjoy this journey," she added

Nupur Sanon recently featured in a music video with Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon shared a special birthday wish for her sister Nupur Sanon on on her Instagram profile, on Sunday. Kriti posted a fan-made video, which comprised some of the cutest pictures from Kriti and Nupur's childhood days. The Luka Chuppi actress accompanied the post along with an extensive note. In her birthday greeting, Kriti wrote: "Happiest birthday Nupsuuu! I love you beyond words... You're my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes I can judge people better kinda mummy too! I'll always be protective about you no matter how grown up you become. I wish you all the happiness in the world. Filhall, enjoy this journey. May you get everything you've been praying for and more. May this year be dreamlike and the best you've had till now. Keep smiling my baby! Had to post this fan made video.. It's perfect!"

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Nupur here:

Ahead of her birthday, Nupur Sanon shared a picture with her sister Kriti and she wrote: "And our 'sisters only' trip begins! Can't wait to explore the beautiful Switzerland. My pre-birthday trip with Kriti Sanon."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kriti had a busy year, what with films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi hitting the screens.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Kriti is best-known for her performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and Dilwale among others.

Nupur Sanon recently featured in B Praak's music video titled Filhall, opposite Akshay Kumar.