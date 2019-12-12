Through The Pages Of Kriti Sanon's Swiss Vacation. See Pics

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

The reason behind Kriti Sanon's bright ear-to-ear-grin in her latest Instagram entry could be attributed to the fact that the actress is currently on a vacation in Switzerland and she is having a great time there (going by the set of pictures posted by her Instagram). On Thursday, the 29-year-old actress shared a set of envy-inducing pictures from her vacation in Switzerland. A happy Kriti can be seen posing in front of snow-capped mountains as she smiles with all her heart. Dressed in a neon green puffer jacket, denims, gloves, boots and a cap, Kriti looks winter ready and how.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Krirti Sanon wrote: "When you're happy and you know it, get your kiddie side out. In love with Switzerland."

Kriti Sanon has been accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, who also shared pictures from their "sisters only" trip. Take a look at the pictures here:

Nupur Sanon posted this adorable picture on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Our sisters only trip begins. Can't wait to explore the beautiful Switzerland. My pre-birthday trip with Kriti Sanon."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kriti had a busy year, what with films likeArjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi hitting the screens.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Kriti is best-known for her performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and Dilwale among others.