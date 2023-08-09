Of Life Chats And Ludo Matches: Kriti Sanon's First Cousins' Trip With Sister Nupur Summed Up

Image was shared by Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: kritisanon

Kriti Sanon is already missing her cousins. The actress, along with her sister Nupur Sanon, “travelled to the other side of the world to meet and hang” with her cousins Kulin and Lakshay Arora. Kriti has now shared a carousel capturing a bunch of memorable moments from her trip to Los Angeles. Also, don't miss the hilarious Marathi lessons that Kriti Sanon is giving her brother. Sharing the pictures and videos, Kriti wrote, “Cousins Trip - a first of many more to come! Travelled to the other side of the world to meet & hang... and it felt so so good! From intense life chats to teaching [a] few words of Marathi to ludo matches to just having the best time. Missing already! Nupur Sanon, Kulin Arora, and Lakshay Arora.” Kriti also talked about how “our generation isn't great with keeping in touch” and at times we realise “how important it is to make an effort to stay connected.”

“Gotta try and do this every year guys! Maybe next time with the whole gang,” Kriti Sanon signed off.

In one of the clips, Kriti is seen teaching her cousin how to pronounce “zala” a Marathi word that means "done” or “complete.” Unable to grasp the pronunciation, he ends up saying “Stella.” Reacting to Kriti Sanon's post, her sister Nupur Sanon wrote, “Stellaaa” and dropped a bunch of laughing emojis.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Nupur Sanon also shared some snippets from the LA trip. “This whole trip was a mood. Sister. Best Friend. Cousin bros [brothers],” she captioned the carousel.

Here are some more glimpses of Kriti and Nupur Sanon's trip:

Before hitting Los Angeles, Kriti Sanon celebrated her 33rd birthday in Las Vegas. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, as well as her friend and stylist Sukriti Grover. Kriti Sanon described her weekend in Vegas as “chaotic, super fun, and memorable.” Sharing a bunch of photographs from the getaway, she wrote, “Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights…Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!

Kriti Sanon recently announced two entrepreneurial ventures. First, she launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. On her birthday, the actress also unveiled her skincare brand Hyphen. Kriti Sanon is the co-founder and chief customer officer of Hyphen.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Her next film is The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.