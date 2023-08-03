For Trolls, A Kriti Sanon Selfie Taken On A 'Not-So-Puffy Morning'

Image instagrammed by Kriti. (Courtesy: Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon shut down the trolls who commented on her "swollen face and bold eyebrows" a few days back with a cryptic post on her Instagram story recently. Kriti Sanon posted a selfie of herself from a beach vacation in Mexico. She captioned it, "Morninggg!! Me on a "not-so-puffy" morning" and dropped a bunch of emojis with it. Kriti Sanon added another happy caption to the picture. It read "water-sun-beach-happiness". Kriti Sanon also teases the camera in this short reel.

Kriti Sanon hosted an Instagram live on July 28 to express her gratitude to fans for birthday wishes. She shared it on her feed later. She said, "Thank you so so much for all the amazing wishes and love that you guys have been pouring." While a few dropped birthday notes in the comments section, a section of users wanted to know what was wrong with her face. A user asked, "Her face is looking kind of swollen...Is it botox?" Another wrote, "Your eyebrows [cry emoji]." Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, "Eyebrows...Too much highlighted, ma'am." Many of them clearly didn't like Kriti's "bold" eyebrows. "Oh my gosh!!!! What did you do to your face? She was more cute before," a fan said.

However, Kriti Sanon deleted that post of live session after receiving backlash from the Internet. Kriti Sanon went to Las Vegas with her sister Nupur Sanon and close friends to spend her birthday week. The pictures, Kriti dropped on her Instagram, are filled with positive vibes. In one of the photos, she and Nupur are showing off their white henna designs, while in another the happy group, dressed in black, is seen exploring the city at night. We also see a picture of a cup of colourful coffee, and Kriti Sanon digging into some yummy ice cream.

Professionally, Kriti Sanon is in happy place. Apart from launching her skincare brand, the actress also turned producer this year. She launched her own production house Blue Butterfly Films and her first film as a producer, Do Patti, features Kajol alongside her.