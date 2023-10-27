Kriti Sanon To Tiger Shroff After He Sang The Bhediya Song: 'Thought You're Dedicating This To Me'

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff at an event

Tiger Shroff can sway your feet with his singing skill apart from his jaw-dropping action stunts. The actor, on Friday, shared a reel on his Instagram in which he can be seen crooning the Bhediya song Apna Bana Le. Tiger dedicated his song to all "Tigerians" but what caught our attention was his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon's comment on his post. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Ohhh wow!!! I thought you're dedicating this to me.." Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan acted in Bhediya.Tiger Shroff wrote in the caption, "Dedicated to my tigerians. thanks for your constant support army." Apart from Kriti, Varun Dhawan and director-choreographer Ahmed Khan left comments on the post. Varun Dhawan shared a clapping emoji on the comments thread. Ahmed Khan dropped a string of love emojis on it. The Internet also showered love on Tiger's post. A user wrote, "a piece of heart from me." Another user wrote, "I'm shivering!!!! Wow." Another Instagram user wrote, "Favourite yas." Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post:

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were recently seen in Ganapath which received a lukewarm response at the box office. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their debuts together in Heropanti in 2014. After Kriti Sanon's National Award win, Tiger said to ETimes, "Firstly, congratulations to Kriti Sanon on the National Award. Heropanti mein, tab choti bachi thi, ab superstar ban chuki hai. (In Heropanti, she was a kid back then, now she has become a superstar). It was a wonderful experience. She has not changed. She has become a big star but she is just the same. 9 saal baad kaam kar rahe the (We were working together after 9 years) but it felt like we worked just yesterday." For context, Tiger Shroff had a dialogue in Heropanti in which he said to Kriti Sanon, "Choti bachi ho kya, samajh nehi aata ke sath raho (Are you a kid? Don't you understand you have to stay with me?")

Over the years, Tiger Shroff has cemented his position as one of the leading action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff is popular for his dance skill as well. He has featured in movies like Baaghi, War, Munna Michael, to name a few. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Sunny Singh.