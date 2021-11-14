Kriti Sanon Has 'Partition Anxiety.' No, It Is Not What You Think

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is as candid as one can be on social media. Her Instagram posts are all about keeping it real and raw. And, it looks like the actress has no qualms admitting her flaws in front of her Instafam as well. For instance, Kriti Sanon, late on Saturday, shared a video about one thing that she is obsessive about. Before you think it is her work or scripts, we have to warn you that the answer will make you laugh out loud. In a refreshing clip, the Mimi actress admitted that she is a "control freak" when it comes to her hair partition and cannot stay put until the line is exactly in the centre and is straight. She has even coined the term "partition anxiety" to explain how she felt about her hair situation.

Sharing a video of herself in the green room, trying to get the line just right, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Partition anxiety" in the caption. As the video begins, she says, " I have partition anxiety," before taking the comb from her hairstylist, saying, "Not today."

She is even seen to get a tad bit fidgety when the line is not as straight as she wants it to be and says, "What is it today? It's not happening." Kriti Sanon even goes on to admit that she has grown to become a bit of a control freak and promises her makeup team that she won't touch her hair till the shoot begins.

Watch the video here:

With this video, Kriti Sanon seems to be finding ways to have fun on set, given that her chock-a-block schedule has her working for the most part of the year. A few days ago, the actress revealed that she has begun shooting for the first schedule of her next film Ganpath, in London. The actress shared a teaser of what to expect by sharing a video in which she is seeing walking towards a bike and riding away even as an assistant tells her that the shoot is in the other direction. In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Shoot mode on. Super excited to start my Ganapath journey as Jassi with full-on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule."

Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the film.

Before that Kriti Sanon also gave fans a sneak-peek into some behind-the-scenes action from the shoot of her song Bansuri from the film, Hum Do Hamare Do. The actress shared the video and wrote, "That no-cuts long shot! Always gets me excited! In this case very very shy."

Watch it here:

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her upcoming projects include Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganpath and Adipurush.