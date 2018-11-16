Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mira Rajput Head Celeb Guest List At Mumbai Eatery Launch

(L) Karan Johar with Kriti Sanon (R) Mira Rajput with Ishaan Khatter

Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter and several other celebrities were recently spotted at a restaurant launch party in Mumbai. Karan Johar arrived at the star-studded party with Kriti Sanon and Raabta director Dinesh Vijan. Karan paired his black tee and trousers with a multi-colour blazer while Kriti wore a shimmery black dress with a denim jacket. Mira Rajput arrived at the party venue with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and the duo were all smiles for the paparazzi waiting outside. Mira looked stunning in tan separates while Ishaan was casually dressed for the occasion. Preity Zinta, who also attended the restaurant launch party, was spotted in a black lace dress.





Karan Johar with Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan

Preity Zinta at the restaurant launch party

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her forthcoming film Chhichhore, arrived at the party solo. The actress looked ravishing in a shimmer coat dress. She also shared glimpses from the party on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos shared by the actress, she can be seen posing with Karan Johar.



Vivek Oberoi arrived at the party with wife Priyanka Alva. The actor recently finished shooting for his Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, also featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.



Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka Alva

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane, who are spotted together on several occasions, arrived at the party hand-in-hand.





Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane

Rannvijay Singha's plus one at the restaurant launch party was his wife Prianka.





Rannvijay Singh with wife Prianka

Other celebrities also present at the restaurant launch party included actors Abhay Deol, Dino Morea, Mandira Bedi, Rakul Preet Singh and Kritika Kamra.