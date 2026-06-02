Kristin Cavallari Reveals Awkward Date With A “Very Famous Man” At LA Hotel

Kristin Cavallari has shared one of the most awkward dating experiences she has ever had. During a recent episode of Let's Be Honest, Cavallari opened up about going on the strangest dates with a “very famous man.”

The pair were spending time together at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles, enjoying a relaxed day near the pool before having dinner. According to Cavallari, everything was going well until the conversation took an unexpected turn. She recalled that the man began talking about having a mole on his “d***.”

Without revealing the celebrity's identity, Kristin Cavallari explained, “Maybe four years ago, I went on two dates with a very famous man. Two dates in LA, two really great dates. So our second date we went to the Beverly Hills Hotel and he got a suite and we swam all day and then we took showers separately and then we ate dinner on the patio and it was great.”

“In between pool and dinner, at one point he's like, you know how when you first start dating someone you have those insecurities about your body and you just want to like get them over with, he's like, ‘Can I just tell you mine?' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, what?' He's like, ‘I have a mole on my dick.' I was like, ‘How bad is it?' He's like, ‘I mean, it's not like that bad. But it's noticeable. Can I just show it to you?' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, you can show me.' So, he pulls out his dick. I'm literally sitting there going, I don't see anything. He said, ‘It was more like a white mole.' I'm not even kidding. I don't see anything.”

Kristin Cavallari said she is glad she did not become physically involved with the man after that incident. Looking back, she said she later wondered if he used the same story with other women as a way to create an intimate moment. Cavallari explained that she was happy she chose not to take things further and felt it was the right decision. She also revealed that this was the last time she ever saw him.

Kristin Cavallari further claimed that he even showed controlling behaviour and was very focused on himself, which made her believe ending things was the right choice. Cavallari chose not to reveal his identity while explaining that she does not want people trying to figure out who he is. She also noted that this is someone she has never publicly mentioned before when discussing past dating experiences.