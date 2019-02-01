'Krish Wanted To Come Back But Wasn't Welcomed On Manikarnika Sets': Kangana Ranaut's Co-Star Mishti

Mishti Chakravarty in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Krish said he would come back for patchwork: Mishti "He wasn't welcomed back," Mishti added Manikarnika is headlined by Kangana

On the ongoing feud between Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-directors Kangana Ranaut and Krish, actress Mishti Chakravarty, who features as Kashi Bai in the film, added that the filmmaker "wanted to come back to shoot the patchwork, but he wasn't welcomed on the sets," reports The Indian Express. Krish has challenged Kangana's claim that she has directed 70 per cent of the film, presented in the final cut. Kangana's claims have been put forward by her sister Rangoli Chandel via Twitter. While Manikarnika was in the work-in-progress stage, it was reported that Krish had left the film to direct the NTR biopic. To which, Mishti added, "The whole film was completed and then he told Kangana and producers that he needed to shoot a film in South, which was NTR biopic. Krish said that after he is done with the shooting, he would come back for patchwork."

"He wanted to come back and complete the patchwork, but till then it was decided here that the film would be presented in a different way and which character would do what. He wasn't welcomed back. He wanted to come back, but he wasn't welcome on sets," Mishti said at an event, reports Indian Express.

Of the claims made by Kangana's sister Rangoli that she shot 70 per cent of the film, Krish on Thursday told news agency IANS, "Just how she came to that percentage I don't know. She simply picked '70' and took off from there. The entire team knows how much of the film I've shot. If she continues making these claims I'll have to send her copies of my earlier films. I am not a novice to filmmaking."

While Mishti said, "He was supposed to speak up only one or two weeks after the film's release. The truth, which I know and I believe 90 per cent people know, is that the director completed the film. I was there till the end in the movie, so I know who shot how much."

Mishti earlier said that the final version of Manikarnika took her by surprise and Kangana made several changes to the film. "I would go with Krish's version. Kangana modified the movie in the edit. To glorify yourself, you don't need to put others down. If you are great, you will stand out in the crowd. If you don't have the confidence, you will want it all for yourself," she told Bollywood Hungama recently.

Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai and it has collected over Rs 61 crore so far. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni.