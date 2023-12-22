Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty On New Generation Of Actors: 'They Are Very Insecure'

Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

On the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat showKoffee With Karan 8, the guests for the episode Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty talked about cinema extensively. The duo also addressed the generation gap during the show. Karan Johar asked his guests, "What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?" To this the filmmaker replied, "I think too much insecurity or too much validation they need from social media, from people they don't know. I think they are very insecure, I mean I don't know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation."

KJo then asked if the younger generation of actors tend to overthink. "How easily y'all did two-three hero films. I don't see that happening today. I don't think they have the security of doing two-three hero films," he said. To which Ajay Devgn replied, "I don't think they have the security of doing solos also. They take 3 years to decide if they have to do this or that."

Ajay Devgn also spoke about social media during the episode and he said, "Today you go on social media, read so many things like nepotism etc but people don't realise that the generations have worked very, very hard to reach till here. It's not an easy story."

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will work together in Singham Again, a film co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.