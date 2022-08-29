Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned For Student Of The Year. Karan Johar's Reaction

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon )

Kriti Sanon, who attended Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, alongside Tiger Shroff, made some interesting revelations on the show, per the promo video shared by Karan Johar on Monday. In the video, Karan Johar is seen asking the actress: "Did you get rejected for many auditions prior to Heropanti?" To which, she replied, "You know my first audition was actually for Student Of The Year...1." Karan Johar's reply to this was: "Oops." The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Student Of The Year marked the Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing the episode's promo, Karan Johar wrote: "Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

See the promo video of the episode here:

During the last episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar revealed that the role that Kiara Advani played in the 2018 Netflix film Lust Stories, was first offered to Kriti Sanon. "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role... And she said that her mom didn't allow her," said Karan Johar.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar, is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This will be their second project together after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts