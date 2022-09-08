Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif Breaks Down Her Equation With Anushka Sharma Vs Alia Bhatt

A throwback of Anushka and Katrina. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who was Karan Johar's new guest on Koffee With Karan 7, opened up on her equation with Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt during the course of the show. During the Rapid Fire round, she was asked, "The female actor you think you connect more with - Alia or Anushka?" Katrina's answer was: "For a fun evening, hanging out for a coffee chat or something on many levels - Alia. But if I want to talk to someone about some other side, like a little bit more serious things, meditation, spiritualty, then I would say Anushka." When KJo added, "Anushka and Virat are also your neighbours," Katrina added, "Yes, they live in the same building." When he added, "Are you having a fun time with your neigbours," She said, "Yes." "Good neigbhours to have," said Karan Johar.

When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married, Anushka Sharma had posted this greeting for the stars: "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu after their wedding. Katrina Kaif co-starred with Anushka Sharma in Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Katrina and Alia will work together for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Priyanka Chopra. Katrina and Alia were workout buddies for the longest time.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.