Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor Reflects On Life Before And After Mom Sridevi's Death

A throwback of Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi. (courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 7, was a cauldron of emotions. The episode began with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor discussing their friendship, their families, upbringing and more among other things. Janhvi Kapoor talked about how life changed after she lost her mom and legendary actress Sridevi in 2018. Janhvi Kapoor said that she is very thankful to her family, especially her brother Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi said, "The reality that I am living now is so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. I'd like to think that I have retained and preserved whatever she has instilled in me but it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different."

Remembering mom Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor said, "It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream."

Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's kids with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and has starred in several projects since then. Khushi studied in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister. She will star in he Hindi adaptation of The Archies comics, directed and produced by Zoya Akhtar.

Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot way before her death.