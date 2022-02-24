On Sridevi's Death Anniversary, 10 Songs To Remember Her By

Sridevi from Morni Bagama (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood can never forget the sparkling smile and the elegant candour of late actress Sridevi. On her fourth death anniversary, the film industry cannot help but notice her absence. The actress, who died on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, has given us several mind-blowing movies to cherish. Apart from her stellar acting skills and sheer onscreen beauty, her songs have also won our hearts. Many of these Bollywood numbers continue to remain rent-free in our hearts to date. On her death anniversary, let us look back at some of her popular songs:

1. Hawa Hawai

Generations have known Sridevi for her dazzling look in Hawa Hawai from Mr India. The peppy dance number has done justice to Sridevi's striking beauty.

2. Chandni O Meri Chandni

Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor will always remain in our hearts as we tune in to this melodious song from the film Chandni.

3. Naino Mein Sapna

Perhaps one of the most popular festive Bollywood numbers, Naino Mein Sapna has never let us down with its funky upbeat rhythm.

4. Morni Baga Ma Bole

Sridevi's grace never left her side. And, we loved to see her moves in this song from the movie Lamhe.

5. Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le

When selecting old Bollywood melodies, this song is a must-have. Sridevi featured in this one alongside Kamal Haasan.

6. Navrai Majhi

We aren't just talking about the old movies of Sridevi. This song from the 2012 movie English Vinglish has always got us grooving.

7. Neele Neele Ambar

Neele Neele Ambar has dazed generations with its poetic lyrics and evergreen tunes. We can't forget Sridevi's stellar performance in this song.

8. Tere Mere Hothon Pe

We vividly remember Sridevi in her yellow saree as she lip-synced to this Lata Mangeshkar song from the film Chandni.

9. Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta Yahan Pyar Zindagi Mein

This song from Janbaaz blew the minds of many Sridevi fans. The beach scene and the sky view superimposed on Sridevi's smooth moves ended up as an evergreen video.

10. Kate Nahi Kat Te

A list of Sridevi's special songs is incomplete without this one. The first thing that comes to our mind after listening to the tunes is Lo Aaj Main Kehta Hoon...I Love You...Do we need to say more?

Sridevi's songs remain like priceless gems in our lives today.