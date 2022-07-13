'Where Are Your Bangs,' Asks Janhvi Kapoor As Sister Khushi Shares A Glorious Selfie

Khushi andJanhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor, who will make her big Bollywood debut with The Archies, has treated her Insta family to an alluring selfie, and we can't take our eyes off. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi looks enchanting in a grey jumper. Keeping her look simple, she has accessorised it with a necklace and left her hair open with a middle parting. However, what grabbed her sister Janhvi Kapoor's attention was Khushi was not sporting her bangs. Taking to the comment section, Janhvi wrote, "Where are your bangs." To this, Khushi replied, "@janhvikapoor pre bangs pic". In The Archies, Khushi will be seen sporting bangs.

Before announcing the scheduled wrap of The Archies, Khushi Kapoor, along with her co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, was shooting in Ooty. She has shared several pictures from the sets in which she is sporting bangs. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are sister goals and often feature on each other's Instagram profiles. A few weeks ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with Khushi and their cousin Shanaya Kapoor from a party. The images were from Khushi Kapoor's welcoming party. The Kapoor siblings looked absolutely stunning in shimmery short dresses. Sharing the post, Janhvi captioned it as "the Kapoor's the criminals #welcomehomekhush".

Earlier, she shared The Archies poster on her Instagram, along with a sweet note for her sister Khushi Kapoor. She wrote, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn't THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there's no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can't wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can't wait to see you shine I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies will release next year on Netflix. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. It is slated to release on July 29 on Disney+Hotstar.