Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi Checked Into The Show Like This

A still from Siddhant Chaturvedi's video. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Phone Bhoot stars - Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to make their appearance on the tenth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7. The trio has already begun sharing many glimpses from the chat show's set. On Wednesday, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter shared a video on their respective Instagram accounts, giving us all a glimpse of their appearance on the chat show. In the video, the two co-stars can be seen having fun with each other with the song Hype Hai playing in the background. The video starts with them entering the show in style and later they're seen dancing together. Sharing the video, Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned it, "Entry Song!" with a raised fist emoji, while Ishaan Khatter shared the same video and captioned it, "chhokre sab harrrddd" with a fire and red light emoji./p>

Just a day ago, the Phone Bhoot stars shared a post from the sets of Koffee With Karan. The post was a group picture, featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the picture, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Ek se badhkar do, do se badhkar teen, Tri us Koffee With Karan Season 7, Thursday 8th Sept" with a telephone and a Ghost emoji.

A few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif shared a Behind The Scene picture from the sets of Koffee With Karan. Her caption read, "Anyone for Koffee?" with a teacup, a white heart and a black heart emoji.

Ishaan too had shared a set of pictures of himself on Instagram a few weeks ago. He was in a similar outfit as in the promotional videos of Koffee With Karan. His caption read, "Koffee date with_" with a tea cup emoji.

Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is all set to hit the big screen on November 4. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.