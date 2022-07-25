Angry Nayanthara Fans Call Out Karan Johar For His 'Not In My List' Comment On Koffee With Karan 7

A throwback of Nayanthara. (courtesy: nayanthara.official._)

No Koffee With Karan episode is complete without a controversy or two and the latest one is not an exception either. The last episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode, the show's host Karan Johar asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who she thought was the biggest female actor in the South. Referring to her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara, Samantha said, "Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara." To which KJo responded, "Well, not in my list," referring to a list by Ormax Media, which listed Samantha as the number one female actor in the country.

Soon after the episode aired, fans of Nayanthara called out Karan Johar and flagged his comment as disrespectful. "Because your list doesn't deserve her sirrrr! She is lady superstar," read a comment. Meanwhile, several Twitter users also praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for giving a shout out to Nayanthara.

Because your list doesn't deserve her sirrrr! she is Lady superstar

FYI, She is Great actress, & not like your fav list ! Better know about her well & speak KJo!

Thank you sam#SamanthaPrabhu#Samantha#KoffeeWithKaran#Nayantharahttps://t.co/i3H8DQWBpw — Manz (@manz_pure_soul) July 22, 2022

Here are some more tweets by Nayanthara fans.

'You beat Alia Bhatt, dude! How does that feel?' Vs "Not as far as my list" when Sammy referred to Nayan as the biggest heroine of the South.



The difference. #Nayanthara#SamanthaRuthPrabhu#KoffeeWithKaran7#KWK7#KaranJohar — AAstar (@starryAUA) July 21, 2022

No wonder karan hates the word selfmade!! I'm happy Nayan is not in your list, she's class apart... #Nayantharapic.twitter.com/reKYMyMibT — N'cafe... (@NayanCafe) July 21, 2022

"The way Karan Johar disrespected Nayanthara breaks my heart," read another tweet.

The way Karan Johar disrespected #Nayanthara breaks my heartI mean how can someone be this cocky and disrespectful towards such an actor... and most importantly a female #Samantha#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Pravesh Haran (@ricxcool) July 25, 2022

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, was last seen in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Her next project is Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.