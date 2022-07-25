Angry Nayanthara Fans Call Out Karan Johar For His "Not In My List" Comment On Koffee With Karan 7

Many Nayanthara fans flagged Karan Johar's comment as disrespectful

A throwback of Nayanthara. (courtesy: nayanthara.official._)

No Koffee With Karan episode is complete without a controversy or two and the latest one is not an exception either. The last episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode, the show's host Karan Johar asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who she thought was the biggest female actor in the South. Referring to her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara, Samantha said, "Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara." To which KJo responded, "Well, not in my list," referring to a list by Ormax Media, which listed Samantha as the number one female actor in the country.

Soon after the episode aired, fans of Nayanthara called out Karan Johar and flagged his comment as disrespectful. "Because your list doesn't deserve her sirrrr! She is lady superstar," read a comment. Meanwhile, several Twitter users also praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for giving a shout out to Nayanthara.

"The way Karan Johar disrespected Nayanthara breaks my heart," read another tweet.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, was last seen in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Her next project is Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

