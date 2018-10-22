Koffee With Karan 6: Things Deepika Padukone Said About Ranveer Singh Which Just Melted Our Hearts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai.

If Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's sudden wedding announcement on Sunday took you by surprise then the 32-year-old actress' appearance on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan 6 last night, explained a lot. Deepika Padukone was filmmaker Karan Johar's first guest on his chat show along with actress Alia Bhatt and the "Padmaavat" actress opened up about Ranveer Singh and their relationship like never before on the show. After the one-hour episode, KJo, Deepika and Alia left very little to imagination about Deepika's relationship with Ranveer and Alia's bond with Ranbir Kapoor. Karan johar spilled the beans on both Deepika and Alia, who sometimes tried their best to keep some things secret from the millions of viewers watching the show.

About the Padukone- Bhavnani Wedding:

After a brief introduction of Deepika and Alia as the two leading ladies of Bollywood featuring in headlines because of their successful films as much as (if not more) for their relationship status, Karan Johar shifted focus to the 'elephant in the room.' The trio quickly deduced that there too many elephants in the room, however, KJo was most interested in talking about the Padukone- Bhavnani (Ranveer's real name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani) wedding. The episode was filmed several days before Deepika and Ranveer had announced their wedding dates.

From the Koffee session last night, we learnt that Deepika and Ranveer's industry colleagues are not invited to the main ceremony. In one segment, while speaking about "the ceremony," Alia said, 'Are we invited?" and Karan Johar said, 'No. We are not invited'." It appears, Deepika and Ranveer have decided to restrict the guest list to family members and close friends only and there may be a reception, which will be attended by the film fraternity.

About Ranveer Singh:

Apart from discussing her social media PDA with Ranveer Singh, the actress also revealed several things about her husband-to-be and their relationship. In one of the games on the show, KJo asked Deepika what she hates, loves and tolerates about Ranveer Singh. Deepika said she loves Ranveer's "emotional quotient," hate's his lifestyle ("sleeping hours and all") and she tolerates his "fashion sense." We've seen proof of that on social media too.

In another part of the show, Deepika confirmed that she's been dating Ranveer Singh for six years. When KJo said, "How long have you been dating Ranveer... five years?" Deepika mouthed, "Six." This means that Deepika and Ranveer have been dating since they co-starred in Ram Leela in 2013. There were strong rumours about the couple's changed relationship status in 2013 during the promotion of Ram Leela, however, the actors neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

During a segment, Karan Johar asked Deepika, 'What kind of a husband Ranveer would make - emotional, mamma's boy or chauvinistic?' Deepika confidently said, 'Mamma's Boy.' Ranveer Singh is quite close to his family and at the start of 2018, it was reported that the Padukones and the Bhavnanis went on a vacation together. At that time, it was also reported, that Ranveer's mother gave Deepika Padukone a Sabyasachi saree along with a spectacular jewellery set.

In the last game of the episode, KJo asked Alia and Deepika to pull up a picture of themselves with at least one family member and of course, Deepika's photo featured Ranveer Singh. 'Aww'dorable? But Deepika lost the point to Alia Bhatt as the latter pointed out, "Ranveer is not family yet!"

But not for too long. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married next month and their wedding celebrations will be spread over two days from November 14 to November 15. Deepika and Ranveer posted identical messages on social media.

In the next episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Ranveer Singh will be seated on the couch with Akshay Kumar.