Koffee With Karan 6: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati And SS Rajamouli Are Karan Johar's New Guests

Team Baahubali on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Koffee With Karan 6 went on air in October Rana Daggubati and Prabhas co-starred in the Baahubali series "My proudest cup of koffee," wrote Karan Johar

Just when we thought that the guest line-up of this season's Koffee With Karan couldn't get more interesting, Karan Johar shared a picture of his next guests on the show, who happen to be none other than Baahubali co-stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and the film's director SS Rajamouli. Yes! You read that right. On Saturday night, the show's host Karan Johar shared a picture of himself along with team Baahubali and wrote: "My proudest cup of koffee with team Baahubali. Later, Rana Dagguabatt re-posted the photograph on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Thank you for having us." This is the first time that Prabhas and Rana Daggubati will make an appearance on KJo's show.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

It will be interesting to see the trio talk about the Baahubali series with the film's distributor Karan Johar. In the Baahubali series, Prabhas played the father and son duo of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, while Rana Daggubati played the role of the antagonist named Bhallaladeva and SS Rajamouli directed both the films.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has many projects in the pipeline. He is currently filming NTR's biopic titled Kathanayakudu, in which he plays the role of N Chandrababu Naidu. He also has Haathi Mere Saathi and Hiranya Kashyap in the line-up. The actor has also signed Housefull 4.

Prabhas will next be seen in Sujeeth's Saaho, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in negative roles. Saaho is being filmed in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

So far, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have appeared on this season of Koffee With Karan.

