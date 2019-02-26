'I Like Arjun Kapoor, This Way Or That Way,' Says Malaika Arora On Koffee Couch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora photographed in Mumbai

Highlights Malaika will appear on Koffee With Karan 6 as a jury member Arjun and Malaika are currently in Switzerland On the same show, Arjun earlier confessed that he's dating someone

It's not over yet! Yes, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra did bring the curtain down on Koffee With Karan 6, but another interesting episode is still on the cards. This Sunday, Karan Johar will host Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua on his show, who will appear as jury members and give away the Koffee awards. Meanwhile, a promo released by Star World India is currently trending a great deal on the Internet, in which Malaika Arora spoke about Arjun Kapoor, whom she is rumoured to be dating. When Karan asks the jury to name the best performer (male) of the season, Kirron Kher took Arjun's name while Malaika said, "I like Arjun, this way or that way" and a series of 'oh' followed.

First, watch the promo here.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor haven't admitted that they are dating. However, several pictures from their dinner dates and outings are all over the Internet. The rumoured couple yesterday flew to Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding functions together. They arrived at the Mumbai airport in the same car.

In fact, on Koffee With Karan 6 only, Arjun Kapoor, who appeared with sister Janhvi Kapoor, confessed that he's dating someone. Also, in the last episode, Priyanka said that Arjun and Malaika are dating. However, Kareena, who is Malaika's friend, remained tight-lipped about it.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arjun Kapoor. They got divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to son Arhaan, 16.

A few weekends ago, Arhaan bonded with Arjun over lunch. Malaika also accompanied them.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming Panipat. His upcoming releases are Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India's Most Wanted.