Koffee With Karan 6: Aamir Khan And Karan Johar Indulge In 'Crazy Banter,' Malaika Arora Judges Rapid Fire

Can you guess who is the latest addition to the guest line-up of this season's Koffee With Karan? Well, It is none other than Aamir Khan. The 53-year-old actor, who made an appearance with his Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the last season, will be arriving solo this year. On Monday, Karan Johar shared a picture of Aamir Khan from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 and wrote: "Aamir Khan in the koffee house!" BTW did we tell you that Aamir Khan's rapid fire round will not be judged by Karan Johar. Yes! You read that right, it will, in fact be judged by Malaika Arora. In his caption, KJo added, "Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him! Malaika Arora was the master and the judge of that round!"

Karan Johar also shared a picture of himself with Malaika Arora, from the sets of Koffee With Karan, on his Instagram story and wrote: "Koffee Blues."

Karan Johar shared the show's promo on social media over the weekend along with the reminder that the show will air from 21st October. Karan Johar shared the video and wrote: "Girl power in the koffee house!!! Fun and games are about to begin! Koffee With Karan from the 21st October."

Koffee With Karan 6 will air from October 21. This season, the guest line-up includes Deepika Padukone, who will share the couch with Alia Bhatt, while Akshay Kumar will appear on the show with Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will also make their Koffee With Karan debut this year.

Last year's season of Karan Johar's popular talk show was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, comprising Katrina Kaif (who made her debut on the show), Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan among others.