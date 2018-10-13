Koffee With Karan 6 Promo: Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Discuss Ranbir Kapoor, Wedding Plans And More

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Koffee With Karan. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Highlights KJo asked if they feel awkward about having dated the same guy "Don't try and make it awkward, because it was not," said Deepika Koffee With Karan will air from October 21

The first promo of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan dropped by today and we just can't keep calm. The one-minute video gave us a sneak peek into the show and we must tell you intriguing can't even begin to describe it. Remember how KJo promised in the teaser that he will be asking his guests all the wrong questions. Well, seems like he stuck to his words. The filmmaker asked Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt (his first guests of the season) if they feel awkward about having dated and still dating the same actor- Ranbir Kapoor. Much to KJo's surprise, Deepika interrupted and said, "Don't try and make it awkward, because it was not." That's not it, when KJo asked Deepika and Alia, who will get married first, without a second thought, both the actresses pointed towards each other. And how can we forget, when Alia burped on the show, followed by the trio bursting into laughter.

On Saturday, Karan Johar shared the show's promo on social media, along with the reminder that the show will air from 21st October. Karan Johar shared the video and wrote: "Girl power in the koffee house!!! Fun and games are about to begin! Koffee With Karan from the 21st October."

Without much ado, check out the video here:

Excited much?

Besides Deepika and Alia, this season's guest line-up includes many new faces such as Janhvi Kapoor, who will be accompanied by her brother Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who will appear on the show along with her father Saif Ali Khan.

The last season of Koffee With Karanwas attended by several Bollywood celebrities, comprising Katrina Kaif (who made her debut on the show), Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.