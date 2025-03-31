<i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Poster: Kapil Sharma's Wedding Chaos Begins Again - But Who's The Bride This Time?

On the occasion of Eid, the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 unveiled the film's first look.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share the poster, which features him alongside a mysterious bride. Dressed in a beige sherwani and a sehra, Kapil is at the centre of the frame, lifting a part of the veil with a surprised and slightly confused expression. The bride, whose face remains hidden, wears an intricately embroidered blue bridal outfit.

The movie's title, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, is prominently displayed on the poster, along with "Eid Mubarak" written in festive spirit. Sharing the image, Kapil simply captioned it, "Eid Mubarak #KKPK2."

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.

The first film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?, released in 2015 and marked Kapil's Bollywood debut. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it featured an ensemble cast including Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena and Manoj Joshi.

The comedy revolved around a man juggling marriages with three different women who unknowingly live in the same building. His life takes an even crazier turn when all three wives get invited to his fourth wedding.

Kapil Sharma, who first gained fame by winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 in 2007, has since become a household name with shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. After his 2015 debut, he also appeared in Firangi and Zwigato.