Kiran Rao Explains Why She's Interested In Making Films Based On 'Women's Issues'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed her interest in making films based on 'women's issues,' reported news agency IANS. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Kiran Rao told IANS that she's disturbed by the fact that society feels women need to contribute more to GDP. She said, "I am very interested in women's issues, particularly the lack that women have in control over their own lives and choices. What I find the most disturbing is the fact that most people feel that women need to contribute more to the GDP and be brought into the net of people who contribute financially."Kiran, 44, also said that people often forget how much work women do. "I think a lot of people forget how much women do - whether they are working in homes, looking after families or unpaid labour in agriculture and in many other spaces," IANS quoted Kiran Rao as saying. Kiran, who co-produced socially relevant films such asandalong with husband Aamir Khan, said that if given a choice, she would like to make and support movies that bring social issues on the forefront, reports IANS.She also added that issues, particularly of those "women who both don't have a choice in their lives and are forced then to do labour without any pay and have no control over decision making in what they earn," appeal her the most.On being questioned, if this interest of hers has anything to with gender inclination, she said, "I don't think only women are capable of being socially aware or gender sensitive. In fact, there is a lot more need for men who represent most filmmakers in commercial cinema to look at things with a lens in gender sensitivity. I am really lucky to have been associated with these projects and I hope I will have a chance to work on a lot more such projects," IANS quoted Kiran Rao as saying.Kiran began her career in the Indian film industry as an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker in his 2001 film, which featured Aamir Khan in the lead role.Kiran and Aamir got married in December 2005. The duo first met on the sets of. Kiran and Aamir are parents to a son, Azad Rao Khan , who was born through surrogacy using the IVF. Their films,and, reportedly made record-breaking box office collections in China.(With inputs from IANS)