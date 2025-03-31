Kim Sae-Ron Row: Kim Soo-Hyun To Address "Dating A Minor" Allegations Today - "Will Present My Side Of Story"

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to break his silence on his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron for the first time on Monday.

On Sunday night, his agency, Goldmedalist, announced that the actor would address the controversy surrounding their relationship during a press conference at the Stanford Hotel in western Seoul. The event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will also feature Kim Jong-bok, a lawyer from LKB & Partners.

However, the agency clarified that Kim Soo-hyun would not be taking any questions from the media.

"We deeply regret causing concern with the recent developments," Goldmedalist stated in an official press release. "Actor Kim Soo-hyun, alongside LKB & Partners, will present their side of the story at the press conference."

The controversy began when Kim Sae-ron's family, speaking through the far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab on March 10, alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with their daughter for six years, starting when she was 15, a minor. The channel has since released multiple photographs and videos that allegedly document their time together.

Initially, Goldmedalist denied the allegations but later acknowledged that the two had been involved romantically, adding that their relationship had not begun before Kim Sae-ron turned 19.

Tensions escalated on March 27 when Kim Sae-ron's family's lawyer presented KakaoTalk messages, allegedly exchanged between the two in June 2016, as evidence during a press conference.

In the leaked texts, Kim Sae Ron reportedly sent kiss emojis to Kim Soo Hyun, to which he responded, "Do it for real later."

Another set of leaked messages from April 2018 shows Kim Soo Hyun eager to meet Kim Sae Ron, even asking her to cancel her other plans.

In a conversation from April 11 (translated by Koreaboo), Kim Soo Hyun reportedly invited the late actress to his home. He wrote, "Then don't go home and come to me!" to which Kim Sae Ron replied, "Right now? Okay."

In another chat, Kim Sae Ron asked if they should meet that night. Kim Soo Hyun playfully responded, "It seems like we'll have fun all night... ㅇㅅㅇ... Ahahaha."

One of the most controversial messages, dated April 13, had Kim Soo Hyun texting, "I'm doing laundry! I took off all my clothes! It's like... (he referenced popular anime Dragon Ball)."

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. She died by suicide, as per the Seongdong Police.