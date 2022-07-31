'Kill It Guys': Hrithik Roshan Turns Cheerleader For Girlfriend Saba Azad Ahead Of Her Concert In Hyderabad

Saba Azad shared this picture. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in the news ever since they made their relationship red carpet official. Recently, the two holidayed in Paris, and Saba Azad shared several adorable pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Now, as the couple is back in town, they have resumed their respective work. Recently, the War actor gave a shout-out to his girlfriend Saba Azad on his Instagram handle ahead of her Hyderabad concert. He reshared her post and wrote, "Kill it guys," followed by several emoticons. Check out below:

A few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad jetted off to Paris and had the time of their lives exploring the city. Saba shared several pictures from their time at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and captioned it as, "Where the Jazz cats at??". From listening to music and enjoying drinks, the couple had a blast. Soon after she shared the post, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "(heart emoticons) sooo cute!!"

Here have a look:

Earlier, she dropped her picture on Instagram, showing off her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's photography skills. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Not a selfie, not my coffee." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the couple made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, where Saba came as Hrithik's plus one.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, the film is a remake of the Tamil thriller of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone, which is scheduled to release next year.