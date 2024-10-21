Kichcha Sudeep's Tribute To Mother Saroja Sanjeev: "The Most Precious Pearl Of My Life Is Gone"

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has shared his first statement following the death of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev. In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), he described her as the most "unbiased, loving and forgiving" person. He reflected on her last moments and expressed his regret at not being able to see his mother one last time while she was still conscious. He revealed that he was filming for the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 when he learned of her hospitalisation. He wrote, "I have no words to express the pain I feel right now, I'm unable to accept the void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours."

He reminisced about how his mother would always be the first to wish him good morning and shared that he couldn't send her a message when he didn't receive one in return. By the time he finished filming and arrived at the hospital, she had been placed on a ventilator. "I rushed to the hospital after the Saturday's episode shoot, and my mother was put on to a ventilator minutes before I reached. I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything, just about everything changed in just a few hours," he said.

Sudeep expressed the deep pain and shock he feels from losing his mother, adding that it will take time to accept this harsh reality. He wrote, "I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave me such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts. My mother was a great soul, and I will miss her. I for sure know yesterday, being an auspicious day was nature's and God's choice to take her from this earth. I thank each and everyone, who turned up to pay respects to her. It was indeed very kind of you all. I thank all those who reached out to me through texts and tweets. My mother - the most precious pearl of my life - is gone. I'm sure she has reached a place filled with peace. Rest well, amma. I love you and I miss you terribly."

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true... pic.twitter.com/UTU9mEq944 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2024

Saroja Sanjeev died around 7 am on October 20 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, with her final rites held the following day at their residence. She was 86.